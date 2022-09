Bradenton Police searching for man caught burglarizing auto shop

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police are searching for an individual caught on camera breaking into an auto shop.

On Sunday, Sept. 19, a man forced his way into an auto shop on 9th Street West in Bradenton and stole a variety of tools. Police are hoping someone will recognize this individual. He can be see wearing a dark Nike hoodie.

If you recognize this person, contact Det. Freed at 941-932-9370 or todd.freed@bradentonpd.com.

Anonymous tips: http://bradentonpd.com/crimetips

