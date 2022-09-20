The Suncoast’s drying out but new tropical development possible next week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The first major hurricane of 2022 has formed.

Fiona will batter the Caicos Island chain today with winds gusting to 140 mph. The storm may fluctuate in intensity as it moves north over the next two days. It will encounter a few shearing winds, which tend to damage tropical systems, but the Atlantic waters are very warm, which tend to feed tropical systems.

On balance, Fiona is expected to strengthen into a Category 4 storm and threaten Bermuda on Friday.

As Fiona gets stronger and lifts north, it will drive dry air into the Suncoast atmosphere. That, combined with the dry air that has already drifted into the Suncoast, will bring us some very dry weather by the end of the work week. Moisture will return by the start of next week, but Friday and Saturday look to be filled with sunshine and dry skies.

Major computer models are in agreement on producing a tropical cyclone in the Caribbean next week and bringing that storm into the Gulf waters. It is worth noting that these models are generally not in agreement on many things that far out. So it is important to stay tuned and monitor tropical forecasts as we go into next week. There is still plenty of hurricane season still on the calendar.

