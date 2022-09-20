Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

The Suncoast’s drying out but new tropical development possible next week

ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The first major hurricane of 2022 has formed.

Fiona will batter the Caicos Island chain today with winds gusting to 140 mph. The storm may fluctuate in intensity as it moves north over the next two days. It will encounter a few shearing winds, which tend to damage tropical systems, but the Atlantic waters are very warm, which tend to feed tropical systems.

On balance, Fiona is expected to strengthen into a Category 4 storm and threaten Bermuda on Friday.

As Fiona gets stronger and lifts north, it will drive dry air into the Suncoast atmosphere. That, combined with the dry air that has already drifted into the Suncoast, will bring us some very dry weather by the end of the work week. Moisture will return by the start of next week, but Friday and Saturday look to be filled with sunshine and dry skies.

Major computer models are in agreement on producing a tropical cyclone in the Caribbean next week and bringing that storm into the Gulf waters. It is worth noting that these models are generally not in agreement on many things that far out. So it is important to stay tuned and monitor tropical forecasts as we go into next week. There is still plenty of hurricane season still on the calendar.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A home was damaged in an early Sunday morning fire.
Home damaged in fire in Sarasota County
ARCADIA CRASH LEAVING 12-YEAR-OLD DEAD
Witness to deadly crash in Arcadia urges drivers to slow down
Crash at Fruitville and US 301
First Alert Traffic: Road reopens after crash at Fruitville Road and US 301
Team USA celebrates their victory at the U-18 Baseball World Cup
Team USA wins the World Cup in Sarasota
Nicholas M. Fontanez
Punta Gorda man arrested after woman found dead in home

Latest News

suncoast uk
Suncoast family mourning loss of the Queen
girl
Young girl reunited with doctors saved her life
ABC7 News at 7pm - September 19, 2022
seaport
SeaPort Manatee expansion