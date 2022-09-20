Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Suncoast artist shares Hurricane Maria’s impact through the canvas

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Mid-September is the peak of hurricane season, and Puerto Rico is weathering the fallout from Hurricane Fiona.

Five years ago Tuesday on Sept. 20, 2017, the island was struck by Hurricane Maria.

Mara Torres-Gonzalez was in Puerto Rico during Hurricane Maria, and wrote a book called “209″. She joined the Suncoast View team in studio to talk about her journey since.

