Suncoast artist shares Hurricane Maria’s impact through the canvas

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Mid-September is the peak of hurricane season, and Puerto Rico is weathering the fallout from Hurricane Fiona.

Five years ago Tuesday on Sept. 20, 2017, the island was struck by Hurricane Maria.

Mara Torres-Gonzalez was in Puerto Rico during Hurricane Maria, and wrote a book called “209″. She joined the Suncoast View team in studio to talk about her journey since.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.