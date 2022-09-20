No foul play suspected after body found on Holmes Beach

HOLMES BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - No foul play is suspected after a woman’s body was found washed ashore on Holmes Beach Tuesday morning.

One witness told police that she believed she had seen the victim swimming past the no swim buoys. A short time later, officers were found gathered around the body on the beach.

The witness told officers she didn’t notice any personal items on the beach, which she thought was odd, but that she had assumed the woman was just swimming,

No foul play is suspected but the investigation is ongoing.

