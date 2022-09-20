Advertise With Us
Manatee County Public Works warns of emergency road closure starting Sept. 26

An Emergency Road Closure Could be in effect.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Public Works has announced that there will be an emergency road closure.

The closure will affect 30th Street West between 47th Avenue West and 50th Avenue West. This closure will be in effect from Sept. 26 until Sept. 30.

This work is for storm pipe rehabilitation and requires a full closure for several days, estimated.

Please use advertised detours that will be in place, and as always thank you for your patience.  Message boards are being placed.

