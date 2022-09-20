Manatee County Animal Services in need of peanut butter

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Everyone knows that dogs love peanut butter. It’s a comforting treat, especially for dogs in a strange environment.

Manatee County Animal Services is putting out an all call for peanut butter.

Peanut butter is essential for many of the enrichment treats for our dogs. When donating peanut butter, please pick a brand without xylitol.

You can drop off donations to any location, or ship directly to the Palmetto Adoption Center. View the Amazon Wish list at: https://bit.ly/smilefomcas

MCAW has 3 locations: Palmetto Adoption Center (pet adoptions), Cat Town Adoption Center (cat adoptions), and Bishop Animal Shelter (lost and found pets). Visit mymanatee.org/pets for more information

