Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Manatee County Animal Services in need of peanut butter

AZ Family Peanut Butter Treats
AZ Family Peanut Butter Treats(Jessica Goodman)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Everyone knows that dogs love peanut butter. It’s a comforting treat, especially for dogs in a strange environment.

Manatee County Animal Services is putting out an all call for peanut butter.

Peanut butter is essential for many of the enrichment treats for our dogs. When donating peanut butter, please pick a brand without xylitol.

You can drop off donations to any location, or ship directly to the Palmetto Adoption Center. View the Amazon Wish list at: https://bit.ly/smilefomcas

MCAW has 3 locations: Palmetto Adoption Center (pet adoptions), Cat Town Adoption Center (cat adoptions), and Bishop Animal Shelter (lost and found pets). Visit mymanatee.org/pets for more information

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A home was damaged in an early Sunday morning fire.
Home damaged in fire in Sarasota County
Crash at Fruitville and US 301
First Alert Traffic: Road reopens after crash at Fruitville Road and US 301
ARCADIA CRASH LEAVING 12-YEAR-OLD DEAD
Witness to deadly crash in Arcadia urges drivers to slow down
Team USA celebrates their victory at the U-18 Baseball World Cup
Team USA wins the World Cup in Sarasota
Nicholas M. Fontanez
Punta Gorda man arrested after woman found dead in home

Latest News

Suncoast View
Suncoast artist shares Hurricane Maria’s impact through the canvas
Suncoast View
Suncoast View: Tips on weight loss from SMH nurse and nutritionist
An Emergency Road Closure Could be in effect.
Manatee County Public Works warns of emergency road closure starting Sept. 26
DeSantis proposes new sales tax exemptions on a host of items