Gov. Ron DeSantis to hold press conference in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis is going to be holding a press conference in Manatee County on Tuesday.

The governor will make an appearance in Bradenton at the Anna Maria Oyster Bar alongside Department of Employment Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle.

He is scheduled to speak at 12:30 and the stream will be carried live on the ABC7 Facebook page.

