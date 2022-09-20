Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

FWC K-9 officers teach skills to other future pup heroes

Some of FWC's K-9s help other dogs around the Suncoast
Some of FWC's K-9s help other dogs around the Suncoast(FWC)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Fish and Wildlife’s four-legged K-9 officers aren’t always deployed in the field. Sometimes, they are also used to train other pups to help others in need.

K-9 Havoc and K-9 Jenny recently went through a career change using their super scent capabilities to work with a future generations of service animals.

The dogs recently returned to Southeastern Guide Dogs to show off their new skills and visit the next generation of adorable guide dogs and K-9 officers.

Each pup, no matter if they end up searching for evidence or assisting everyday individuals, are tremendous assets to the force.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A home was damaged in an early Sunday morning fire.
Home damaged in fire in Sarasota County
Crash at Fruitville and US 301
First Alert Traffic: Road reopens after crash at Fruitville Road and US 301
ARCADIA CRASH LEAVING 12-YEAR-OLD DEAD
Witness to deadly crash in Arcadia urges drivers to slow down
Team USA celebrates their victory at the U-18 Baseball World Cup
Team USA wins the World Cup in Sarasota
Nicholas M. Fontanez
Punta Gorda man arrested after woman found dead in home

Latest News

AZ Family Peanut Butter Treats
Manatee County Animal Services in need of peanut butter
Suncoast View
Suncoast artist shares Hurricane Maria’s impact through the canvas
Suncoast View
Suncoast View: Tips on weight loss from SMH nurse and nutritionist
An Emergency Road Closure Could be in effect.
Manatee County Public Works warns of emergency road closure starting Sept. 26