FWC K-9 officers teach skills to other future pup heroes
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Fish and Wildlife’s four-legged K-9 officers aren’t always deployed in the field. Sometimes, they are also used to train other pups to help others in need.
K-9 Havoc and K-9 Jenny recently went through a career change using their super scent capabilities to work with a future generations of service animals.
The dogs recently returned to Southeastern Guide Dogs to show off their new skills and visit the next generation of adorable guide dogs and K-9 officers.
Each pup, no matter if they end up searching for evidence or assisting everyday individuals, are tremendous assets to the force.
Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.