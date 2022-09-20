Fleetforce Truck Driving School expanding to SCF’s Venice campus

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The State College of Florida was given $1.2 million from Governor Ron Desantis for a major expansion of Commercial Driver’s License training and apprenticeship programs in the state. SCF has had a partnership with Fleetforce since October of 2021 allowing the driving to school to use the Bradenton location. The $1.2 million is to expand the program’s capacity to 300 students and add an additional location at SCF’s Venice campus.

“The funding came through just in time for us not to go off a proverbial cliff for the need for drivers and the demand,” said Tra Williams, the president and CEO of Fleetforce Truck Driving School. “Training in general for CDL is vital to every community and 80 percent of the goods we consume, we eat, we wear, we use in our houses are moved on a truck.”

There are 5,000 fewer truck drivers on the roads in 2022 than there were two years ago according to Williams. At the same time, this is an industry that offers economic stability and mobility, and all someone has to do is train for five weeks before being able to move anywhere in the country and get a job within 24 hours said, Williams.

“The average CDL holder in the state of Florida earns $78,000 a year and entry-level compensation is now $65,000-$75,000 for class A drivers,” said Williams.

The drivers going through the program play a vital role in the logistics and transportation industry for the state of Florida said, Williams.

“The people that are training on this lot will be delivering your goods, are delivering your gas, are ensuring that your kids make it to school on time if they become bus drivers,” said Williams. “There’s just no aspect of our lives that isn’t touched by this industry and I think it’s often under-appreciated and overlooked.”

SCF was one of five state schools given funding. Governor Desantis awarded $8.2 million to be used to expand current CDL training opportunities and apprenticeships. Fleetforce offers weekday and weekend classes to get a CDL. The Monday through Friday session runs for four weeks and the weekend sessions run for eight weeks on Saturdays and Sundays. Starting in the summer of 2023, Fleetforce will be offering evening classes.

