FHP, SPD on scene of crash at Myrtle St. and Goodrich Ave.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol and Sarasota Police are on the scene of a crash involving a bicyclist.

The crash occurred Tuesday afternoon on Myrtle Street and Goodrich Avenue. The bicyclist was transported from the scene as a trauma alert.

FHP is investigating and Sarasota Police are assisting with traffic control.

Please avoid the area.

