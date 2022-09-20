FHP, SPD on scene of crash at Myrtle St. and Goodrich Ave.
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol and Sarasota Police are on the scene of a crash involving a bicyclist.
The crash occurred Tuesday afternoon on Myrtle Street and Goodrich Avenue. The bicyclist was transported from the scene as a trauma alert.
FHP is investigating and Sarasota Police are assisting with traffic control.
Please avoid the area.
