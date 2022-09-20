Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

FHP, SPD on scene of crash at Myrtle St. and Goodrich Ave.

Crash blocking Myrtle Street at Goodrich Ave
Crash blocking Myrtle Street at Goodrich Ave(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol and Sarasota Police are on the scene of a crash involving a bicyclist.

The crash occurred Tuesday afternoon on Myrtle Street and Goodrich Avenue. The bicyclist was transported from the scene as a trauma alert.

FHP is investigating and Sarasota Police are assisting with traffic control.

Please avoid the area.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A home was damaged in an early Sunday morning fire.
Home damaged in fire in Sarasota County
Crash at Fruitville and US 301
First Alert Traffic: Road reopens after crash at Fruitville Road and US 301
ARCADIA CRASH LEAVING 12-YEAR-OLD DEAD
Witness to deadly crash in Arcadia urges drivers to slow down
Team USA celebrates their victory at the U-18 Baseball World Cup
Team USA wins the World Cup in Sarasota
Nicholas M. Fontanez
Punta Gorda man arrested after woman found dead in home

Latest News

Crash at Fruitville and US 301
First Alert Traffic: Road reopens after crash at Fruitville Road and US 301
Crash on I-75 NB near Jacaranda Blvd
Multiple crashes reported throughout Suncoast as rain moves through
A crash Friday closed 14th Street West at U.S. 41.
First Alert Traffic: Crash at 14th Street West and Cortez Road
The crash is north of Sumter Boulevard.
First Alert Traffic: Semitrailer crash blocked I-75 northbound lanes in North Port