Chalk Festival set for Oct. 28-31 at Venice airport

The Chalk Festival returns in October at the Venice Municipal Airport.
The Chalk Festival returns in October at the Venice Municipal Airport.(Denise Kowal (custom credit))
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Suncoast’s celebrated chalk festival will return this fall, on Halloween weekend, Oct. 28-31, at the Venice Municipal Airport.

The jubilation of art and culture is touted as the world’s largest gathering of internationally renowned pavement artists.

Founded in 2007, the festival attracts artists from more than 30 countries. This year’s theme is “A Spirited Museum in Motion.”

New to this year’s festival will be the addition of infiorata and rangoli artists, who create carpets using flowers, sand and other natural materials. Popular in Italy and India, the festival organizers say this will be the first time these artists will make their art in the U.S.

The festival will also present the Pavement Music Festival featuring local musicians. There will be a sculpture field with hand-made zombies, 3D immersion rooms, pumpkin carving and other interactive activities.

Ticket prices range from $5 to $40. Parking is free. Food trucks, beverages of all kinds, and arts and craft vendors will be onsite.

More information and tickets are online at chalkfestival.org/

