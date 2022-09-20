Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

99-year-old veterans reunited after serving in World War II

As the men reunite now, they remember those who didn't come home after the war. (Source: KETV, MYRON ROKER, RAY TERWILLEGAR, CNN)
By Cal Larsen
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KETV) – A pair of veterans who served in World War II have become fast friends decades later through reunions for the war heroes.

Myron Roker and Ray Terwillegar served together in World War II. Both veterans were in the 324th infantry regiment.

“Myron and I, we didn’t know each other. But after we had started having these reunions, we have become very close friends,” Terwillegar explained.

Roker spent 204 days in combat from 1944 to 1945.

“We were on defense and Nazis were about, I’d say two miles from us,” he recalled.

Terwillegar spent five months in combat.

“Nobody will really realize what us soldiers went through over in World War II,” Terwillegar said.

As the men reunite now, decades after the end of the war – both at the age of 99, they remember those who didn’t come home.

“It cost us almost 500 men and almost 2,000 wounded, so freedom is not free,” Roker said.

“So many of your real good friends that you became with and are not here today. They didn’t make it back,” Terwillegar said.

With that grief, each man said they also carry a sense of pride.

“At the end of World War II, our whole country was together,” Terwillegar added.

Copyright 2022 KETV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A home was damaged in an early Sunday morning fire.
Home damaged in fire in Sarasota County
Crash at Fruitville and US 301
First Alert Traffic: Road reopens after crash at Fruitville Road and US 301
ARCADIA CRASH LEAVING 12-YEAR-OLD DEAD
Witness to deadly crash in Arcadia urges drivers to slow down
Team USA celebrates their victory at the U-18 Baseball World Cup
Team USA wins the World Cup in Sarasota
Nicholas M. Fontanez
Punta Gorda man arrested after woman found dead in home

Latest News

AZ Family Peanut Butter Treats
Manatee County Animal Services in need of peanut butter
President Joe Biden is scheduled to talk about the DISCLOSE Act - or Democracy Is Strengthened...
Biden to discuss campaign finance reform measure
LIVE: Biden to speak on campaign finance reform bill
Rain is impacting this year's tomato harvest in California. (KOVR via CNN Newsource)
Rain at wrong time impacts California tomato harvests
American Airlines planes are shown at the gates of an unidentified airport in this photo from...
Hackers accessed data on some American Airlines customers