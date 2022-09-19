SRQ numbers dip slightly as summer ends

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The end of summer brought a slight dip in passenger traffic at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport last month, figures show.

Throughout the month of August, 236,799 passengers passed through the gates, a 2.9% decrease over a year ago. Officials aren’t worried -- they say this will pickup later this fall.

“We expect this to change starting in October when the number of seats scheduled by airlines servicing SRQ begins to exceed 2021 levels,” said Airport Authority President and CEO Rick Piccolo.

Totals for the year are booming, up 28% over this time last year, the data show. Three new flights are also set to start soon: Allegiant Air will start nonstop service to Minneapolis Oct. 6; Air Canada resumes seasonal nonstop service to Toronto on Oct. 30; and Breeze Airways will start nonstop service to White Plains, New York Nov. 5.

