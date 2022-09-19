Advertise With Us
SeaWorld taking suggestions for names for baby dolphin saved in Clearwater

A worker helps a dolphin snared in the remnants of a crab trap in Clearwater.
A worker helps a dolphin snared in the remnants of a crab trap in Clearwater.(Clearwater Fire and Rescue)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (WWSB) - SeaWorld Orlando has announced an update on a dolphin rescued from a crab trap in Clearwater in July.

Crews with Clearwater Marine Aquarium, as well as lifeguards and Clearwater Fire Rescue, managed to free the calf found tanged in the remnants of a crab trap near Clearwater Beach.

Rescuers saw no sign of the calf’s mother after she helped alert them to the situation by swimming in circles.

SeaWorld Orlando has released an update on the lifesaving rescue. The young calf was unresponsive and in a coma when arrived at the rehabilitation center. The dolphin’s age was estimated at two months or less when he was found struggling and tangled in the remnants of trap lines on July 20, 2022.    

Once freed from the entanglement by members of the Southeast Stranding Network, they attempted to release the dolphin back into open water to reconnect with his mother who did not return. Unfortunately, the dolphin was unable to swim on his own and, after consulting with NOAA, it was decided that the dolphin required off-site rehabilitation.

The veterinary and animal care specialist teams worked around the clock, providing hour-by-hour critical medical care, adjusting water salinity and walking with him in the pool supporting his weight until he regained the strength to swim on his own. He learned to take a bottle for feedings of special neonatal dolphin formula developed by SeaWorld. The dolphin has been receiving this specialized care from SeaWorld veterinary staff for nearly nine weeks. He continues to progress in his physical recovery, recovering from his respiratory illness and undergoing medical procedures to remove necrotic tissue resulting from his injuries. He has gained more than 10 pounds since his arrival.

The public is invited to help choose his new name in an online poll opening today at seaworld.com/babydolphin. The poll closes on Monday, Sept. 26 at 5 p.m. EST.

