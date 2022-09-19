Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Sarasota County to host community cleanup Oct. 1

Sarasota County will accept trash and other unwanted household items Oct. 1
Sarasota County will accept trash and other unwanted household items Oct. 1(Sarasota County)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County is hosting a free community cleanup event Saturday, Oct. 1

Residents will be able to bring discarded household items, appliances, junk and tree trimmings to a pickup site in Gulf Gate from 8 a.m. to noon.

Dumpsters for residential customers will be available at 7112 Curtis Ave., across from the Gulf Gate Public Library.

Hazardous materials may be taken to the Sarasota County Chemical Collection Center 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday. The centers are located at 8750 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota; and 250 S. Jackson Road, Venice.

For more information, dial 311 or visit scgov.net.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dozen teachers from an Iowa-area school say they have been diagnosed with breast cancer...
12 teachers diagnosed with breast cancer in last decade at same school, staff says
ARCADIA CRASH LEAVING 12-YEAR-OLD DEAD
Witness to deadly crash in Arcadia urges drivers to slow down
Police say the suspect forced his way into a house in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where he got into a...
Homeowner kills intruder who attacked him, police say
WWSB Generic Stock 15
Deadly crash in Desoto County
Dalmatian smiles at "Yappy Hour" event at Motorworks Brewery.
Local brewery makes a difference for homeless pets

Latest News

Queen Elizabeth II has been laid to rest.
LIVE: Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
The latest forecast track for Hurricane Fiona.
Rain chances going down this week, just in time for fall
yappy hour
Local brewery makes a difference for homeless pets
Team USA wins the World Cup in Sarasota
Team USA wins the World Cup in Sarasota