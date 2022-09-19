Sarasota County to host community cleanup Oct. 1
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County is hosting a free community cleanup event Saturday, Oct. 1
Residents will be able to bring discarded household items, appliances, junk and tree trimmings to a pickup site in Gulf Gate from 8 a.m. to noon.
Dumpsters for residential customers will be available at 7112 Curtis Ave., across from the Gulf Gate Public Library.
Hazardous materials may be taken to the Sarasota County Chemical Collection Center 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday. The centers are located at 8750 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota; and 250 S. Jackson Road, Venice.
For more information, dial 311 or visit scgov.net.
