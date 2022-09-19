Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Rep. Vern Buchanan honors local firefighters, EMS workers

Congressman Buchanan honors local firefighters
Congressman Buchanan honors local firefighters(Congressman Buchanan)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Suncoast Congressman Vern Buchanan honored Fire and Rescue and EMS workers in the 16th District with special awards for distinguished service.

“As first responders, fire departments and EMS teams are summoned on short notice to serve their communities,” said Buchanan. “Oftentimes, they arrive at scenes of great adversity and trauma, to which they reliably bring strength and composure. I believe these awards are a fitting tribute to our first responders and a reminder of the important role they play in our communities.”

This year’s award recipients were selected by an independent committee comprised of a cross section of current and retired fire and rescue personnel living in the district.

Buchanan presented awards to the following outstanding fire and rescue and EMS personnel:

Dedication and Professionalism Award:

Manatee County EMS District Chief Jason Evans

Cedar Hammock Fire Inspector Adam Chrisman

Hillsborough County Fire Captain Kevin Kahmeyer

Career Service Award:

Parrish Assistant Fire Chief Wayne Ownbey

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Shift Commander Gil Reyes

Manatee County EMS Operations Chief Larry Luh

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Deputy Fire Marshall Ray Hansen

Preservation of Life Award:

Manatee County EMS Paramedic Lydia Wilkinson

Manatee County EMS Charge Paramedic Karleigh Alday

Manatee County EMS Charge Paramedic Joe Savasta

Manatee County EMS Paramedic Carlos Santos

Above & Beyond the Call of Duty Award:

Manatee County EMS Charge Paramedic Joe Savasta

Manatee County EMS Paramedic Carlos Santos

Unit Citation:

East Manatee Fire Lieutenant Steve Baker, East Manatee Firefighter Larry White and East Manatee Firefighter Michael Guard

Congratulations to all the winners.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ARCADIA CRASH LEAVING 12-YEAR-OLD DEAD
Witness to deadly crash in Arcadia urges drivers to slow down
A dozen teachers from an Iowa-area school say they have been diagnosed with breast cancer...
12 teachers diagnosed with breast cancer in last decade at same school, staff says
Police say the suspect forced his way into a house in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where he got into a...
Homeowner kills intruder who attacked him, police say
WWSB Generic Stock 15
Deadly crash in Desoto County
Team USA celebrates their victory at the U-18 Baseball World Cup
Team USA wins the World Cup in Sarasota

Latest News

JFCS hosting ‘Sock it to Us’ drive for veterans, homeless kicks off today
Nicholas M. Fontanez
Punta Gorda man arrested after woman found dead in home
Queen Elizabeth II has been laid to rest.
Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
The end of summer brought a slight dip in passenger traffic at Sarasota Bradenton International...
SRQ numbers dip slightly as summer ends
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Charlotte County Sheriff’s office conducting death investigation