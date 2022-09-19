Rain chances going down this week, just in time for fall

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Ample moisture and continued warm temperatures will trigger a few storms through midweek. Most of the storms will be in inland locations starting at about 2 p.m.

A light sea breeze will start at around noon and trigger a shower or two near the coast before most of the storms move inland or from east of the interstate. This pattern of inland afternoon storms will repeat for several days.

By Thursday some slightly drier air will move in just in time for the first day of fall, which starts Thursday at 9:33 p.m. Our rain chance on Thursday and Friday will drop to near zero. Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast for those two days.

No tropical threats for the state of Florida or the United States mainland, for that matter. Fiona will move across the Dominican Republic today with hurricane conditions across the western tip of the nation. It will then move toward the Turks and Caicos.

It may become a major hurricane after that, but will have little impact on the Suncoast. In fact, the only impact it will have is to dive in some drier air across the Suncoast that is forming around the edges of Fiona.

