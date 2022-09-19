Advertise With Us
Rain chances going down later this week

Another tropical cyclone developing?
Bermuda the next target
Bermuda the next target(WWSB)
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Look for a chance to dry out a little on Tuesday and Wednesday with just a few scattered late day storms. Then on Thursday and Friday those chances drop even more as some extremely dry air moves in over Florida.

For Tuesday we will see mostly sunny skies followed by partly cloudy skies in the afternoon with a 40% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms mainly inland. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Wednesday we will see mostly sunny skies with partly cloudy skies late in the day with a 40% chance for late day storms scattered about.

Thursday we will see our rain chances go down to less than 20% as the drier air moves it. We will see mostly sunny skies throughout the day with highs near 90 degrees.

Friday look for more of the same with only a 20% chance for a late day storm otherwise look for mostly sunny skies.

Over the weekend the atmosphere starts to moisten up a bit and the rain chances pick up to 40% once again for those late day storms. It should still be a nice weekend with generally partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Hurricane Fiona will only get stronger now as it pulls away from Hispaniola into the very warm waters of the SW Atlantic. It is expect to grow into a category 4 hurricane by Wednesday as it pushes toward Bermuda. It will not have a direct impact on the U.S. but it will generate dangerous waves along the entire east coast of the United States.

There are indications that another disturbance will develop in the central Caribbean over the weekend. Both the GFS and the EURO are showing a tropical cyclone developing and tracking to the west in the central Caribbean late this weekend.

