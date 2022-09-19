Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Punta Gorda man arrested after woman found dead in home

Nicholas M. Fontanez
Nicholas M. Fontanez(CCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies are investigating after a 20-year-old woman was found dead in a home in Punta Gorda.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes made the discovery during the investigation of a domestic incident they say resulted in the death of the woman.

Deputies were called to a home on Bermont Road on Friday, Sept. 16th. Officials say Nicholas M. Fontanez, 22, called 911 stating he had hurt the woman during an argument.

Fontanez was arrested and transported to the Charlotte County Jail on the charge of Aggravated Battery Causing Great Bodily Harm. This is an active investigation with additional charges pending once autopsy results are received. .

ABC7 will update this story once more information is received.

