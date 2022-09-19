WATCH: Lee County School Resource Officer saves child in school pick-up line

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Lee County School Resource Officer is being honored by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office for his heroic rescue.

SRO Deputy Bill Weaver was caught on camera performing CPR on a baby in the parent drop-off line. The infant’s mother ran for help after she realized the child wasn’t breathing.

Deputy Weaver acted immediately and began performing life saving actions.

