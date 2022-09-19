Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

WATCH: Lee County School Resource Officer saves child in school pick-up line

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Lee County School Resource Officer is being honored by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office for his heroic rescue.

SRO Deputy Bill Weaver was caught on camera performing CPR on a baby in the parent drop-off line. The infant’s mother ran for help after she realized the child wasn’t breathing.

Deputy Weaver acted immediately and began performing life saving actions.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ARCADIA CRASH LEAVING 12-YEAR-OLD DEAD
Witness to deadly crash in Arcadia urges drivers to slow down
A dozen teachers from an Iowa-area school say they have been diagnosed with breast cancer...
12 teachers diagnosed with breast cancer in last decade at same school, staff says
Police say the suspect forced his way into a house in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where he got into a...
Homeowner kills intruder who attacked him, police say
WWSB Generic Stock 15
Deadly crash in Desoto County
Team USA celebrates their victory at the U-18 Baseball World Cup
Team USA wins the World Cup in Sarasota

Latest News

SRO saves infant in school pickup line
Lee County SRO saves infant
Queen Elizabeth II has been laid to rest.
Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
JFCS hosting ‘Sock it to Us’ drive for veterans, homeless kicks off today
Nicholas M. Fontanez
Punta Gorda man arrested after woman found dead in home