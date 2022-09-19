JFCS hosting ‘Sock it to Us’ drive for veterans, homeless kicks off today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Jewish Family and Children’s Services of the Suncoast is hosting a drive to help those in need keep their feet dry and warm.

We often take the perks of a dry pair of socks for granted. JCFS of the Suncoast is kicking off their “Sock it To Us” drive. They will seek donations of new socks for struggling veterans, as well as other homeless people and at-risk youth.

The collection period runs Sept. 19 through Oct. 14. The socks will be distributed in November in honor of Veterans Day and will go to JFCS’ Veterans Services clients, Family Services clients, and others in need.

They are collecting thick, comfortable socks for daily wear. White is the number one choice among the homeless community. Dress socks are also needed to help employment-seekers dress professionally and feel confident during job interviews.

Community members can help by:

Donating new socks in a variety of sizes for men, women and children. Socks can be purchased in multi-packs or individually.

Making an online donation , which will allow JFCS staff to purchase additional socks. Follow this link and choose “Sock It To Us” in the drop-down menu: https://tinyurl.com/bdzee89s

Starting a donation drive at their churches, offices, schools, or social clubs.

Mailing socks directly to our main office: 2688 Fruitville Road, Sarasota, FL 34237. Please mark all deliveries in care of the Outreach Team/Sock It To Us.

Dropping off donations at our office Monday-Friday, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., through Oct. 14.

Priorities:

White, cotton crew socks with reinforced toes and heels for men and women

Black dress socks for men

Athletic socks for children

Before dropping off collected socks, please separate men’s, women’s, boys’, girls’ and unisex socks into different bags and label each bag with the type and quantity.

