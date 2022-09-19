Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Home damaged in fire in Sarasota County

A home was damaged in an early Sunday morning fire.
A home was damaged in an early Sunday morning fire.(SCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Fire Department responded to a fire at a home in the overnight hours of Sunday.

The call came in just after 3 a.m. Sunday morning for a home in the 1400 block of Palmwood Drive. The Sheriff’s Office was also on scene helping to control traffic.

No one inside was hurt and it is believed that an electrical issue caused the fire.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ARCADIA CRASH LEAVING 12-YEAR-OLD DEAD
Witness to deadly crash in Arcadia urges drivers to slow down
A dozen teachers from an Iowa-area school say they have been diagnosed with breast cancer...
12 teachers diagnosed with breast cancer in last decade at same school, staff says
Police say the suspect forced his way into a house in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where he got into a...
Homeowner kills intruder who attacked him, police say
WWSB Generic Stock 15
Deadly crash in Desoto County
Team USA celebrates their victory at the U-18 Baseball World Cup
Team USA wins the World Cup in Sarasota

Latest News

JFCS hosting ‘Sock it to Us’ drive for veterans, homeless kicks off today
Nicholas M. Fontanez
Punta Gorda man arrested after woman found dead in home
Queen Elizabeth II has been laid to rest.
Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
The end of summer brought a slight dip in passenger traffic at Sarasota Bradenton International...
SRQ numbers dip slightly as summer ends
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Charlotte County Sheriff’s office conducting death investigation