Home damaged in fire in Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Fire Department responded to a fire at a home in the overnight hours of Sunday.

The call came in just after 3 a.m. Sunday morning for a home in the 1400 block of Palmwood Drive. The Sheriff’s Office was also on scene helping to control traffic.

No one inside was hurt and it is believed that an electrical issue caused the fire.

The incident is still under investigation.

