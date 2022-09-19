First Alert Traffic: Road reopens after crash at Fruitville Road and US 301
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPDATE: The intersection is now clear.
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash is currently blocking the intersection of Fruitville Road near North Washington Blvd in Sarasota.
This is a multi-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of Fruitville Road. This is causing a backup in the area.
Please avoid the area and find alternate routes if possible.
