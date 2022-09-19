Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
First Alert Traffic: Road reopens after crash at Fruitville Road and US 301

Crash at Fruitville and US 301
Crash at Fruitville and US 301(FDOT)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPDATE: The intersection is now clear.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash is currently blocking the intersection of Fruitville Road near North Washington Blvd in Sarasota.

This is a multi-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of Fruitville Road. This is causing a backup in the area.

Please avoid the area and find alternate routes if possible.

