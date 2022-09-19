Fiona Strengthens Enroute to the Eastern Dominican Republic

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Fiona is pummeling Puerto Rico as a category one hurricane causing countrywide power outages, catastrophic flooding, and mudslides. Puerto Rico remains under a flash flood warning through Sunday evening, and a hurricane warning through Wednesday afternoon. The latest tracking of Fiona has sustained winds of 85 mph and gusts reaching 105 mph. Fiona is moving northwest at eight mph and is expected to strengthen as it travels over the eastern portion of the Dominican Republic.

Hurricane conditions are expected to be felt in the warning areas of the Dominican Republic Sunday night and into Monday, causing catastrophic life-threatening flash floods and urban flooding. By late Monday or early Tuesday, tropical storm conditions will be felt in the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern Bahamas as Fiona’s track turns northward. Fiona is forecasted to become a major hurricane with category three winds Tuesday afternoon. The computer models are in agreement that Fiona will pass just east of Turks and Caicos, then turn northeast toward Bermuda. The current track of Hurricane Fiona should not threaten the continental United States.

