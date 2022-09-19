Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Fiona Strengthens Enroute to the Eastern Dominican Republic

Fiona at 7:00PM
Fiona at 7:00PM(WWSB)
By Leslee Lacey
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Fiona is pummeling Puerto Rico as a category one hurricane causing countrywide power outages,  catastrophic flooding, and mudslides. Puerto Rico remains under a flash flood warning through Sunday evening, and a hurricane warning through Wednesday afternoon. The latest tracking of Fiona has sustained winds of 85 mph and gusts reaching 105 mph. Fiona is moving northwest at eight mph and is expected to strengthen as it travels over the eastern portion of the Dominican Republic.

Hurricane conditions are expected to be felt in the warning areas of the Dominican Republic Sunday night and into Monday, causing catastrophic life-threatening flash floods and urban flooding.  By late Monday or early Tuesday, tropical storm conditions will be felt in the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern Bahamas as Fiona’s track turns northward. Fiona is forecasted to become a major hurricane with category three winds Tuesday afternoon. The computer models are in agreement that Fiona will pass just east of Turks and Caicos, then turn northeast toward Bermuda.  The current track of Hurricane Fiona should not threaten the continental United States.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Night Storms
Afternoon storms again Saturday - But a change is coming!
Officials said divers searched through the night for a student missing after a rowing team’s...
Missing student’s body found after boat capsizes during rowing team practice
A dozen teachers from an Iowa-area school say they have been diagnosed with breast cancer...
12 teachers diagnosed with breast cancer in last decade at same school, staff says
A crash injured four people on U.S. 41 and Cortez Road Friday morning.
Drivers injured in four-vehicle crash on Cortez Road
Police say the suspect forced his way into a house in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where he got into a...
Homeowner kills intruder who attacked him, police say

Latest News

Team USA celebrates their victory at the U-18 Baseball World Cup
Team USA wins the World Cup in Sarasota
ARCADIA CRASH LEAVING 12-YEAR-OLD DEAD
Witness to deadly crash in Arcadia speaks out
Waves batter the shore in Miyazaki, southern Japan, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, as a powerful...
Powerful typhoon pounds southern Japan; thousands evacuated
Dalmatian smiles at "Yappy Hour" event at Motorworks Brewery.
Local brewery makes a difference for homeless pets