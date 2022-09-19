Charlotte County Sheriff’s office conducting death investigation

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death after a body was found in a wooded area.

According to officials, the body of a 49-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds. An autopsy is being conducted and officials will provide more information as the investigation continues.

Officials say this is an isolated incident with no danger to the public. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-2101.

