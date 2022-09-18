Witness to deadly crash in Arcadia speaks out

ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - The crash happened at the intersection of West Pine Street and US-17 involving a truck and three pedestrians. According to a report for the Florida Highway Patrol, the truck was on West Pine Street taking a left turn onto US-17 when the truck hit three pedestrians crossing the street. The driver had no injuries while a 34-year-old female remains in critical condition and a 12-year-old boy is dead, according to the report from FHP. That same report listed the third pedestrian as a 2-year-old girl with minor injuries who was being pushed in a stroller. A witness to the crash, Julio Delmonte the owner of Desoto Auto Exchange right down the street from the crash, said it was a mother with her son and daughter.

“I was upfront dealing with a car and she happened to walk by with the babies,” said Delmonte. “She stopped and we talked about a car.”

Delmonte said the mother had just moved to Arcadia and was in need of a new car. She only talked for a few minutes before leaving and walking down the street to the crosswalk where she would be hit, according to Delmonte. The mother left a baby bottle behind at Delmonte’s auto shop and he started to walk down the street after her to return it. Within minutes of leaving the shop, Delmonte said she had been hit.

“It was something you don’t want to witness,” said Delmonte. “As a father of three daughters it’s something I would never want to see in my life, she was really concerned about the boy and the baby girl.”

Delmonte said other witnesses rushed to help the mother and her children. One local man started to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation while others directed traffic until law enforcement and Emergency Medical Services could arrive, said Delmonte.

“We were just trying to do the best we could to help,” said Delmonte.

Delmonte hopes that people use this crash as a wake-up call to pay attention and start to slow down, especially in this area.

“I think it could have been avoided,” said Delmonte. “Pay attention to the road, drive slow and go the speed limit, and just look out for these people that are out there whether it’s day-time or night-time.”

The investigation is ongoing and according to FHP, the 34-year-old female remains in critical condition at the hospital.

