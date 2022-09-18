Advertise With Us
Tropical storm Fiona strengthens

Fiona Satellite latest
Fiona Satellite latest(WWSB)
By Leslee Lacey
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical storm Fiona continues to strengthen and is now producing 60mph sustained winds. Fiona is traveling west/northwest at roughly 8 mph.

Fiona is expected to become a category one hurricane by Sunday afternoon. Hurricane conditions are possible over the U.S. Virgin Islands overnight and are expected across Puerto Rico on Sunday.  Puerto Rico is currently under a Hurricane warning.

The Dominican Republic and the U.S. Virgin Islands are under a tropical storm warning. Life-threatening flooding and mudslides are possible in these areas, especially across portions of Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. Fiona is forecasted to strengthen and turn northward late Tuesday on track toward the Bahamas.

At this time, Fiona is not expected to pose a threat to the continental United States. As always, the First Alert ABC 7 Meteorology team will continue updating the tropical conditions.

