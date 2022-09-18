Team USA wins the World Cup in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The crowd was filled with fans waving flags and chanting as Team USA won the 30th U-18 Baseball World Cup.

One Team USA player, Bryce Eldridge, hit a three-run homer to help lift Team USA to the World Championship over Chinese Taipei 5 to 1.

ABC7′S James Hill talked with Bryce after team USA celebrated on the Orioles baseball diamond at Ed Smith Stadium.

“This is kind of a surreal feeling so, my heart is still racing but yeah I’m just glad I got to help the team out on both sides. You know we also have Blake Mitchell out there going out to pitch and he’s been hitting all week so shout out to him and shout out to all of the guys. We just put together a really good team and we all built some great chemistry and this has been the time of my life.”

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.