Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Team USA vs Japan will resume at Ed Smith Stadium

A rainy day at the 18u Baseball world cup
A rainy day at the 18u Baseball world cup(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 18 and Under World baseball cup is planned to resume play Sunday, September 19 after weather delays.

USA vs Japan will pick up play in the 3rd inning with Japan winning 3-2.

Forty minutes after the game is over, the defending world champion Chinese Taipei will play the USA-Japan winner. Whoever wins that game will be crowned world champions right here on the Suncoast.

The games will be played at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Night Storms
Afternoon storms again Saturday - But a change is coming!
Officials said divers searched through the night for a student missing after a rowing team’s...
Missing student’s body found after boat capsizes during rowing team practice
A crash injured four people on U.S. 41 and Cortez Road Friday morning.
Drivers injured in four-vehicle crash on Cortez Road
Beachgoers dealing with lots of seaweed on Siesta Key's Crescent Beach.
Piles of seaweed washes up on Siesta Key’s Crescent Beach
A dozen teachers from an Iowa-area school say they have been diagnosed with breast cancer...
12 teachers diagnosed with breast cancer in last decade at same school, staff says

Latest News

WWSB Generic Stock 15
Deadly crash in Desoto County
Fiona Satellite latest
Tropical storm Fiona strengthens
Rachel Rodriguez, left, the elections management specialist for Dane County, Wis., looks over a...
Voter challenges, records requests swamp election offices
Spectrum Sailing Camp Sarasota
Twenty Sarasota youth with autism finished their second day of sailing camp