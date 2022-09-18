Team USA vs Japan will resume at Ed Smith Stadium

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 18 and Under World baseball cup is planned to resume play Sunday, September 19 after weather delays.

USA vs Japan will pick up play in the 3rd inning with Japan winning 3-2.

Forty minutes after the game is over, the defending world champion Chinese Taipei will play the USA-Japan winner. Whoever wins that game will be crowned world champions right here on the Suncoast.

The games will be played at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota.

