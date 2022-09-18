Some big rains Saturday, but NOT as stormy Sunday!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Saturday’s storms were slow-moving, resulting in some big rains. While SRQ reported only 0.01″, the south side of Sarasota received 3.54″! Across Lakewood Ranch, the west side reported almost four inches (3.94″), the east side 1.79″, the north Lakewood Ranch only 0.05″. Slightly drier air moves over the Suncoast for Sunday so afternoon storms will be minimal today and to start the workweek. Even drier air moves in the end the week giving us several dry days with Florida sunshine!

Saturday Rain (Station)

Tropical Storm Fiona is hitting Puerto Rico hard with heavy rain. Steady winds at 65 mph are hitting the island hard. The storm turns to the northwest Sunday, likely to become a Category 1 hurricane by the end of the day. Computer models have Fiona staying on track for a turn more to the north and then northeast during the week which will take it out into the open ocean waters.

Fiona (Station)

There is one other small tropical disturbance in the middle of the Atlantic. This one only has a 20% chance of developing in the next 5 days. So except for Fiona, hurricane season stays quiet for now.

