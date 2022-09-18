Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Local brewery makes a difference for homeless pets

Dalmatian smiles at "Yappy Hour" event at Motorworks Brewery.
Dalmatian smiles at "Yappy Hour" event at Motorworks Brewery.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Animal shelters across the Suncoast running low on space. One Bradenton brewery is working to make a difference by getting those animals adopted.

Motorworks Brewery holds an event they call “Yappy Hour” every third Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. For each event the brewery chooses a new animal charity to sponsor.

This Sunday’s charity of focus was the Animal Rescue Coalition (ARC).

ARC Clinic Manager Kayla Murphy explained the best part of her job is seeing the animals she cares for go to their forever homes.

“Anything that we can do to make having that pet be a bigger part of someone’s family or help that pet owner feel like they’re doing that pet a service- that’s really rewarding to us at ARC,” she said.

According to Motorworks Brewery’s Marketing Director Amanda Scott, Yappy Hour was born from the company’s love for dogs.

“Our owner is a huge dog lover. We have a dog in the office every day. ‘Summer’, she’s our mascot. We’re just a really big dog-loving company so that’s why we decided to start Yappy Hour,” she said.

While live music plays at Yappy Hour people can purchase raffle tickets. All of that money goes directly to the non-profit at the end of the night.

