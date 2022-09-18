Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Deadly crash in Desoto County

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - A fatal crash occurred in Desoto County on Saturday. September 17 according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP stated that three pedestrians were hurt in the crash. One Juvenile is deceased, one adult has critical injuries, and one child pedestrian has minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation and more information will be added.

