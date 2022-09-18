Boaters cast off along Suncoast to help special needs kids, adults

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Engines fired up outside Marina Jacks, one of the five stops along the Last Call Before Fall Boat & Personal Watercraft Fun Run.

Boaters had the chance to cruise along Gulf waters with friends and family before docking again for an afternoon of games and prizes.

The Sunday event is the final summer fundraiser benefitting Suncoast Charities for Children (SCFC), a philanthropic organization changing the lives of kids, teens and adults living with special needs. All the money raised at the fundraiser goes first to them, then is split between seven nonprofits supported by SCFC.

Between the various nonprofits, much of the funds will go toward supporting a series of programs, including mental health and physical therapy and group home housing. Other donations go toward Suncoast Foundation.

ABC7 spoke to Lucy Nicandri, the executive director of Suncoast Charities for Children, who wants to remind everyone that although the Suncoast is a beautiful and wealthy area, there are those struggling to get by and need our help.

“There’s a lot of individuals in the community and a lot of families who have special needs physically and mentally,” Nicandri said. “So, we want to help them. We want to help them succeed, be independent and live a normal life and enjoy this beautiful place like we all can.”

SCFC hopes to earn $150,000 by summer’s end, and organizers believe the fun run on the water will be more than enough to push them over the finish line.

If you would like to get involved with SCFC, you can keep up with its upcoming events by clicking here.

