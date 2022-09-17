Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
TS Fiona heads toward Dominican Republic

Tropical Storm Fiona
Tropical Storm Fiona(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The National Hurricane Center says that a Hurricane Watch has been issued for the Dominican Republic as Tropical Storm Fiona heads westward.

She has maximum sustained winds of 60 MPH and is tracking west.

A turn toward the northwest is predicted early next week. The center of Fiona is expected to move near or just south of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico today through Sunday, and approach the southern or eastern coast of the Dominican Republic Sunday night and Monday.

Fiona is expected to produce heavy rains.

