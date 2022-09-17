Suncoast animals need your help

Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County animal services are over capacity, and they need help from the Suncoast Community. The Best friends National Adoption weekend is a chance to help the animals find the homes they need.

Manatee county animal services receive an average of nine animals dropped off daily at their locations. Now, they are over capacity by over 300 animals. The Manatee County animal services are partnering with the Best Friends Network to help the animals.

Hans Wohlgefahrt, the outreach and events specialist of Manatee County animal welfare stated, “No matter what type of pet you are looking for, it’s very likely you’re going to find it here. We really need the community to come out and help us. We are over capacity and all these pets deserve to have loving homes, so please come out.”

The event began on Friday, September 16, and will continue until Sunday, September 18 at all Manatee County Animal Welfare locations.

