Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Fire at Los Angeles strip mall kills 17 cats at pet hotel

The Los Angeles Fire Department says 17 cats were killed at a pet hotel and a firefighter was...
The Los Angeles Fire Department says 17 cats were killed at a pet hotel and a firefighter was injured when a blaze ripped through a strip mall where the facility is located.
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Fire Department says 17 cats were killed at a pet hotel and a firefighter was injured when a blaze ripped through a strip mall where the facility is located.

More than 120 firefighters were dispatched to the blaze in the Palms neighborhood of Los Angeles after a passerby reported the fire around 5:45 a.m. Saturday.

The fire was confined to a few structures but heavy smoke poured through adjacent businesses including the pet hotel called Cat Place LA, where 17 cats perished and two were rescued.

The injured firefighter was being treated at a local hospital.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders check containers for toxic substances outside a home on Rose Street, where...
‘A sad situation:’ Sarasota deputies respond to multiple overdoses at residence
A crash injured four people on U.S. 41 and Cortez Road Friday morning.
Drivers injured in four-vehicle crash on Cortez Road
A crash Friday closed 14th Street West at U.S. 41.
First Alert Traffic: Crash at 14th Street West and Cortez Road
Officials said divers searched through the night for a student missing after a rowing team’s...
Student on rowing team missing after Florida lightning strike
Night Storms
Afternoon storms again Saturday - But a change is coming!

Latest News

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden board Air Force One as they head to London for...
US-UK relations enter new chapter as new PM, king settle in
Rachel Rodriguez, left, the elections management specialist for Dane County, Wis., looks over a...
Voter challenges, records requests swamp election offices
Spectrum Sailing Camp Sarasota
Twenty Sarasota youth with autism finished their second day of sailing camp
The Manatee County animal services are partnering with the Best Friends Network to help the...
Suncoast animals need your help