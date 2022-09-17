Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Fans cheer on Team USA at the Baseball World Cup

Fans cheer on Team USA at the 18U Baseball World Cup.
Fans cheer on Team USA at the 18U Baseball World Cup.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Baseball fans from around the country on the Suncoast to follow Team U.S.A. during the 18 and under Baseball World cup.

Team U.S.A includes 20 of America’s best high school players from the class of 2023. Fans supported Team U.S.A during their Baseball game versus Mexico at LECOM park in Bradenton.

The Former Pittsburgh Pirates Manager John Russell stated, “It keeps the energy level up, and if you can keep the energy level up it really helps and it puts a little pressure on the opposing team.”

He continued to say, “When they know it’s getting exciting for the home team, the fans are behind it, and it puts a little more pressure on them. So anytime you can have home field advantage or the fans behind you it’s always a plus.”

The World Cup features twelve national teams competing for fifty games over a nine-day period. Games are played at LECOM park in Bradenton and Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota.

The championship game will be played on September, 18th at Ed Smith Stadium.

