Afternoon storms again Saturday - But a change is coming!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our string of rainy days is about to come to an end. Soon, but not today. Friday brought another 0.62″ to SRQ, 1.92″ on the south side of Sarasota, and only 0.15″ to Lakewood Ranch. Isolated light showers are possible Saturday morning, followed by more afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Drier air starts to move in Sunday, so any storms will be much more hit-and-miss. A few storms are still possible to start the workweek, then we’re back to sunshine and dry days to end the week and for the last weekend of September.

Rain
Rain(Station)

Tropical Storm Fiona moves through the Caribbean this weekend, bringing 4″ to 8″ of rain to Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. A turn to the north next week will keep Fiona far away from Florida, but also take the storm over very warm ocean waters where it will reach hurricane strength. We’ll continue to track it closely for any possible changes in that forecast path.

Fiona
Fiona(Station)

