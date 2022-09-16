Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Troopers: Man dies after crashing into base security gate

WWSB Generic Stock 6
WWSB Generic Stock 6(WWSB-ABC7)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A man fleeing a hit-and-run crash died Thursday morning after slamming into a security barrier outside a military air base in Florida, officials said.

The deadly crash occurred at Naval Air Station Jacksonville’s secondary gate, the Florida Times-Union reported. Base officials said the driver, who wasn’t immediately named, had no known military affiliation.

Florida Highway Patrol Master Sgt. Dylan Bryan said they don’t believe the driver was intentionally targeting the base for any type of terrorist attack.

Shortly before the crash at NAS Jacksonville, the man had been in a minor crash several miles away while driving a rental car. The driver fled down a major roadway and eventually made a turn headed toward the base gate, officials said.

The security gate is equipped with massive pop-up barriers, which the driver hit while traveling about 40 mph (64 kph) and not wearing a seatbelt, FHP said. The man died at the scene.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders check containers for toxic substances outside a home on Rose Street, where...
‘A sad situation:’ Sarasota deputies respond to multiple overdoses at residence
The Bradenton Police Department are warning drivers to be mindful of their license plates.
Watch: Bradenton license plate thieves caught in the act
SWAT situation underway
SWAT clear scene after showing up to serve warrant at Sarasota home
Still some uncertainty after day 3 in the forecast but likely to bend to the NW
Tropical storm Fiona likely to impact Puerto Rico
Sarasota Police identify man found dead in water near Bayfront Park

Latest News

A crash injured four people on U.S. 41 and Cortez Road Friday morning.
Drivers injured in four-vehicle crash on Cortez Road
Joshua Hart, Bradenton police
Bradenton Police recover stolen truck after reaching out for public’s help
Tropical Storm Fiona
Fiona still heading west, maximum sustained windspeeds at 50 mph
Friday Fest
ABC7, Van Wezel gear up for this year’s last Friday Fest