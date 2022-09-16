Troopers: Man dies after crashing into base security gate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A man fleeing a hit-and-run crash died Thursday morning after slamming into a security barrier outside a military air base in Florida, officials said.

The deadly crash occurred at Naval Air Station Jacksonville’s secondary gate, the Florida Times-Union reported. Base officials said the driver, who wasn’t immediately named, had no known military affiliation.

Florida Highway Patrol Master Sgt. Dylan Bryan said they don’t believe the driver was intentionally targeting the base for any type of terrorist attack.

Shortly before the crash at NAS Jacksonville, the man had been in a minor crash several miles away while driving a rental car. The driver fled down a major roadway and eventually made a turn headed toward the base gate, officials said.

The security gate is equipped with massive pop-up barriers, which the driver hit while traveling about 40 mph (64 kph) and not wearing a seatbelt, FHP said. The man died at the scene.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.