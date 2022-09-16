Some drier air moves in this weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The forecast for the next few days will continue to feature good rain chances for the late afternoon and evening hours.

For today we can expect to see the storms build in the late afternoon near the coast then focus along the interstate and points inland by the middle of drive-time, about 5-6 p.m. Some of the storms could be heavy at times.

Over the weekend some drier air will move in and reduce rain chances starting on Sunday. The drier air will linger into midweek next week.

We will be watching the tropics to be sure Fiona behaves as we expect she will, curving back into the Atlantic waters. As of this morning, Fiona has decreased in intensity and looks a bit disorganized. It is forecast to move west and bring heavy rain to Puerto Rico over the weekend.

