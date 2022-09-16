Advertise With Us
Sarasota Memorial Hospital recruits internationally

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With a nationwide nursing shortage, Sarasota Memorial has had to be creative with how they fill their openings.

As a part of a multi-year recruitment plan, they’re looking to the Philippines for help. Over the summer they’ve brought over a couple of Registered Nurses and six medical technicians.

They say they could see as many as 50 more by the end of the year or early 2023.

According to Sarasota’s Chamber President Heather Kasten, she believes it’s a good and creative way for Sarasota Memorial Hospital to recruit.

“Companies like S.M.H. (Sarasota Memorial Hospital) have had to get creative,” Kasten said. “A lot of services we need to run our community, like a solid hospital, need people to do that. S.M.H. has taken many different measures to try and backfill that talent.”

Normally, medical recruiters camp at the doors of colleges and universities to claim their latest crop of graduates. There’s no telling if this is going to affect the pipeline of local recruits. However, State College of Florida’s President Dr. Carol F. Probstfeld said she isn’t frustrated by the situation.

“It’s not a frustration. The only frustration I would have is that I would like to be in the position where they don’t have to do that. But, the needs are great. The number of retirements, we’re a growing community, and we’re an older community. The best I can do is the best I can do,” said Probstfeld.

She said they’ve been doing a lot of recruitment themselves to try and spark interest in the medical field for their students. She was surprised to find out their nursing school numbers actually increased during the pandemic.

“We thought we would see a drop off but we had more students than ever wanting to go into the profession which surprised me, I thought there would be a little fear,” Probstfeld said.

According to Sarasota Memorial Hospital’s Public Relations Manager Kim Savage, each international recruit will undergo one-on-one training with an expert. She also stated they will have to receive their Florida Nursing License before they are accepted.

