Sarasota County sex offender found guilty of sexual battery

McClain
McClain(Sarasota Sheriff)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota County sex offender has been convicted of sexual battery of a juvenile with a deadly weapon.

The State Attorney’s office has announced that Derrick McClain was convicted of sexual battery of a victim 12 years of age or older and false imprisonment.

The crimes happened on Dec. 19, 2018 and were investigated by Sarasota Police Department. According to court documents, McClain lured at risk juveniles who in some instances were homeless. McClain would offer them what appeared to be kindness and maybe a place to stay, before attacking them. In this case, the sexual batteries occurred multiple times, over the course of the early morning hours of the 19th , all while he falsely imprisoned the victim. The victim managed to escape and went to police.

A rape kit led to a positive DNA match and ultimately, a conviction.

The crimes carry a maximum possible sentence of life in prison. But, the mandatory minimum sentence will assure that McClain will spend at least 50 years in prison.

