Sarasota County is wrapping up its strategic planning for their libraries

The initiative aims at getting more of the community in their building for an immersive learning experience.
Sarasota County Libraries planning
Sarasota County Libraries planning(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County hosted a planning session on Friday at Selby Public Library to brainstorm new visions and ideas for the county libraries. The county libraries have been working with the Historical Resources staff in collaboration with Margaret Sullivan Studio to create new programs and activities for the libraries. The new ideas will be implemented in all of the county libraries by early 2023, with a trial phase starting in two months.

“As we look to the future and we have these focus areas that community members, and teens included, have told us are important to them, we hope that will encourage new people to find the library,” said Renee DiPilato, the director for Sarasota County Libraries. “New interests in the library system that will bring them into our facility.”

The focus areas include adding something for all generations while keeping the priority of literacy and education at the forefront said DiPilato. The planning sessions help to find patterns, and cultural impacts and evaluate what the libraries are already doing for the community said Margaret Sullivan, the president of Margaret Sullivan Studio.

“We want multiple generations to come and enjoy the library in whatever way that interests them and to be the first choice to go to,” said Sullivan. “Whatever age you are we want to make it a wonderful environment, a beautiful environment, for everyone to enjoy.”

The overall goal is to give the community a 21st-century library that meets the needs of the community while providing a safe and fun environment to continue to learn and grow.

The Lakewood Ranch library improvements are currently underway and are planned to be finished in Sept. of 2023. The project was a fully funded capital improvement project costing $17.7 million.

