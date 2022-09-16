Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Piles of seaweed washes up on Siesta Key’s Crescent Beach

Beachgoers dealing with lots of seaweed on Siesta Key's Crescent Beach.
Beachgoers dealing with lots of seaweed on Siesta Key's Crescent Beach.(WWSB)
By Rick Adams
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIESTA KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - Beachgoers on Siesta Key’s Crescent Beach are dealing with piles of seaweed.

More than normal amounts were lining the shoreline Friday morning.

“It’s just different, when you walk on it too, it’s really squishy and it’s weird,” said Josie Wolf, a Siesta Key visitor from Nashville, Tennessee.

Wolf says it started to pop up over the last few days.

“When we first got here I don’t even think there was any and then we woke up one morning and we saw it in the water,” said Wolf. “And the next day it was all up on the land and it just kept piling on.”

Experts say seaweed is a combination of micro algae and seagrass. Its purpose is to transfer nutrients from the marine environment to the shoreline.

“It’s a natural process. It breaks off algae, drifts with the currents, with the winds and also some weather events like the big storms,” said Armando Ubeda, a Florida Sea Grant Agent for UF/IFAS. “We’ve just had also a recent full moon and higher tides try to accumulate the debris on the shoreline.”

Ubeda says beachgoers should not be concerned with seaweed, and it’s not harmful for the environment.

“It varies where it accumulates, some beaches have a tendency to get more than others,” said Ubeda. “It’s usually based on the slope and how the beach is laid out.”

Experts say crews will usually rake this seaweed and take it to a landfill. It’s not stopping Josie Wolf and her family from enjoying the beach.

“We’re still having a great time,” said Wolf.

