Multiple crashes reported throughout Suncoast as rain moves through

Crash on I-75 NB near Jacaranda Blvd
Crash on I-75 NB near Jacaranda Blvd(FDOT)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One lane is starting to open up following a serious crash on I-75 NB near Jacaranda Blvd near Venice.

That crash happened near the 193 milemarker. Crews have managed to let one lane open and officers are controlling traffic.

Earlier this afternoon there was a crash on US 301 in Ellenton. FHP is out throughout the Suncoast. Rain is causing hazardous road conditions. Please allow yourself plenty of time. Drivers are also reporting high water in some areas.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Sarasota Police identify man found dead in water near Bayfront Park

