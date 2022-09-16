Multiple crashes reported throughout Suncoast as rain moves through

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One lane is starting to open up following a serious crash on I-75 NB near Jacaranda Blvd near Venice.

That crash happened near the 193 milemarker. Crews have managed to let one lane open and officers are controlling traffic.

Earlier this afternoon there was a crash on US 301 in Ellenton. FHP is out throughout the Suncoast. Rain is causing hazardous road conditions. Please allow yourself plenty of time. Drivers are also reporting high water in some areas.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.