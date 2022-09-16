Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Manatee County Animal Welfare to hold adoption event this weekend

(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PALMETTO Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Animal Welfare and the Best Friends Animal Society will host a pet adoption campaign this weekend!

The adoption event runs from Friday, Sept. 16, through Sunday, Sept. 18, at all Manatee County Animal Welfare locations.

The Palmetto Adoption Center (located at 305 25th Street West in Palmetto) and Bishop Animal Shelter (at 5718 21st Ave. W in Bradenton) are open 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. on Sunday. The Cat Town Adoption Center (located at 216 6th Ave. E in Bradenton) will be open 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday but will be closed on Sunday.

Adoption fees for all pets are waived.

Adopters will receive a complimentary gift bag for their new pet while supplies last, plus an entry to win a special prize basket, courtesy of the Friends of Manatee County Animal Welfare. Adoptions include spay/neuter, microchip and rabies certificate. Manatee County residents are required to license their new pet for an additional $20.

