A local farmer wins a prestigious award

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The owner of Dakin Dairy Farms is getting top recognition.

Jerry Dakin was recently named the Florida Farm Bureau Farmer of the Year. He was chosen for this award out of more than 40,000 farmers in the state of Florida. “It’s more than just putting milk out there,” said Dakin. “It’s helping the youth. It’s being involved in our community. It’s making amazing products that, you know, when people buy, it’s putting money back in the community. We’re local.” Dakin and his family have been in the dairy business in Manatee County for nearly 50 years.

From milking cows to the production and bottling, everything takes place on their 1,000-acre property located in Myakka City. It’s hard work that’s paying off.

This local farm is one of the last remaining dairy farms in Florida. Dakin produces several dairy products, including cheese, cream, buttermilk, eggnog, heavy cream, and milk. There’s also a retail store and a café.

They also do farm tours and even camps.

All smiles from owner of Dakin Dairy winning award for Florida Farm Bureau Farmer of the Year. (WWSB)

“The amazing thing is how we keep everything here,” said Dakin. “The cows are here, the grass is grown here. Everything’s grown here. And that’s what’s so amazing about this farm and why it’s so still here. It’s been sustainable. Dakin said he is honored to win the recent award, the Florida Farm Bureau Farmer of the year.

“I just was humbled,” said Dakin. I just didn’t understand how I could get this prestigious award. To be in the same club as everyone else who won this award and is an honor.”

Andy Neuhofer, the Florida Farm Bureau District Supervisor, nominated Dakin for the award. “He’s a forward thinker,” said Neuhofer. “He just he does things that other people don’t do. And it shows because he still here in business when the dairy business is shrinking overall in Florida.” Dakin said he is hoping to use this new honor and award, to continue to educate the community about the importance of the agriculture industry.

Dakin is the first Manatee County farmer to receive this award. In October, he will be up for the Swisher Sunbelt Expo Southeastern Farmer of the Year Award, held in Georgia.

