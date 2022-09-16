Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Lee County schools put on alert after ‘swatting’ prank

South Fort Myers High School was locked down briefly Friday after a prank call, officials said.
South Fort Myers High School was locked down briefly Friday after a prank call, officials said.(Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WWSB) - An apparent prank call caused a search of every school in Lee County Friday afternoon, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

At least one school, South Fort Myers High School, was put in lockdown for a short time.

According to notices on the sheriff’s Twitter account, at about 1 p.m., authorities received a call regarding an active shooter at South Fort Myers High. After responding to the call and a search of the school, it was determined to be a hoax.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno said that according to the Florida Fusion Center, which shares information with law enforcement homeland security agencies, there have been a number of “swatting” calls affecting schools around the country.

Neither Sarasota or Manatee county school officials have indicated they were affected.

“Swatting” is the action of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to garner a large number of law enforcement to a specific location.

Marceno said on Twitter that out of an abundance of caution, all schools in Lee County were searched and determined there were no threats.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders check containers for toxic substances outside a home on Rose Street, where...
‘A sad situation:’ Sarasota deputies respond to multiple overdoses at residence
The Bradenton Police Department are warning drivers to be mindful of their license plates.
Watch: Bradenton license plate thieves caught in the act
SWAT situation underway
SWAT clear scene after showing up to serve warrant at Sarasota home
Still some uncertainty after day 3 in the forecast but likely to bend to the NW
Tropical storm Fiona likely to impact Puerto Rico
Sarasota Police identify man found dead in water near Bayfront Park

Latest News

Mosquitos are the primary transmission vector for West Nile Virus.
DOH-Sarasota tells residents to take precautions against ticks, mosquitos
Beachgoers dealing with lots of seaweed on Siesta Key's Crescent Beach.
Piles of seaweed washes up on Siesta Key’s Crescent Beach
Heavy traffic clogs Interstate 10 out of New Orleans as residents and visitors evacuate for the...
Florida Division of Emergency Management reminds Floridians to keep tank half-full
Even some conservative analysts seem shocked about a judge's ruling Thursday night.
Veteran judge named special master in Trump documents search
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Rowing team member missing after Florida lightning strike