Fiona still struggling and forecast track shifts a bit

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical storm Fiona is still having a hard time strengthening as a result of moderate westerly winds or shear. This shear along with some relatively dry air is keeping Fiona from becoming a strong wind storm. Fiona continues to move to the west at around 15 mph with winds up to 60 mph. There are tropical storm warnings up for the northern leeward islands. A tropical storm watch is in effect for Puerto Rico and the U.S. and British Islands in the Caribbean.

Conditions are expected to stay rather hostile for development over the next 3 days. The interesting thing is the shift of the track with the latest forecast cone of Fiona from the National Hurricane Center. The latest GFS or U.S. forecast model which had been projecting the storm well east of the Bahamas and Florida next week has now shifted several hundred miles to the west or much closer to the Bahamas and Florida by Tuesday and Wednesday. The NHC has made a slight adjustment to the south and west with the latest forecast cone. We could see a bigger shift with the next advisory coming out at 11 p.m.

Fiona on track to impact Puerto Rico Sunday (WWSB)

To reiterate what we said earlier this week if we have a weak system moving through or around Haiti early next week then the storm center will move more westerly than turning to the north away from Florida. That would put Florida in play late next week. It is still too far out to say whether Florida will see a direct impact from Fiona but it’s trending that way right now.

The storm is not expected to be a big wind storm as it move near Puerto Rico but life threatening flash flooding and mudslides will be an issue Sunday and early Monday.

Stay tuned to ABC7 and our ABC7 First Alert Weather app to keep up any changes that will be sure to occur over the upcoming week.

Heavy rain and winds of 50-60 mph can be expected to impact the northern leeward islands (WWSB)

Our weather will be wet at times on Friday with a 30% chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms along the coast in the morning and then shifting inland later in the afternoon. During the early evening some of those storms will work back toward the coast from 6p.m. until 9 p.m. Skies will be partly cloudy through much of the morning with increasing cloudiness by mid afternoon.

Saturday the rain chances stay high at 70% for mainly late day storms and some of those storms will produce some locally heavy rain at times which could cause some minor flooding concerns. The high on Saturday will be around 90 degrees.

The rain chances will lower a bit on Sunday under partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.