Fiona still heading west, maximum sustained windspeeds at 50 mph

MIAMI, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico as Fiona continues westward.

Fiona is moving west at speeds near 15 mph. Her maximum sustained winds are back down to 50 mph, but there could be an increase in speed and motion through Saturday and Sunday.

The cone has shifted south and more toward the west this keeps Florida in play. The latest GFS or U.S. forecast model which had been projecting the storm well east of the Bahamas and Florida next week has now shifted well to the west much closer to the Bahamas and Florida by next Wednesday.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for:

Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat, and Anguilla

Saba and St. Eustatius

St. Maarten

Guadeloupe, St. Barthelemy, and St. Martin

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra

U.S. Virgin Islands

British Virgin Islands

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

