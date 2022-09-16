Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Fiona still heading west, maximum sustained windspeeds at 50 mph

Tropical Storm Fiona
Tropical Storm Fiona(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico as Fiona continues westward.

Fiona is moving west at speeds near 15 mph. Her maximum sustained winds are back down to 50 mph, but there could be an increase in speed and motion through Saturday and Sunday.

The cone has shifted south and more toward the west this keeps Florida in play. The latest GFS or U.S. forecast model which had been projecting the storm well east of the Bahamas and Florida next week has now shifted well to the west much closer to the Bahamas and Florida by next Wednesday.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for:

  • Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat, and Anguilla
  • Saba and St. Eustatius
  • St. Maarten
  • Guadeloupe, St. Barthelemy, and St. Martin

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

  • Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra
  • U.S. Virgin Islands
  • British Virgin Islands

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders check containers for toxic substances outside a home on Rose Street, where...
‘A sad situation:’ Sarasota deputies respond to multiple overdoses at residence
The Bradenton Police Department are warning drivers to be mindful of their license plates.
Watch: Bradenton license plate thieves caught in the act
SWAT situation underway
SWAT clear scene after showing up to serve warrant at Sarasota home
Still some uncertainty after day 3 in the forecast but likely to bend to the NW
Tropical storm Fiona likely to impact Puerto Rico
Sarasota Police identify man found dead in water near Bayfront Park

Latest News

A crash injured four people on U.S. 41 and Cortez Road Friday morning.
Drivers injured in four-vehicle crash on Cortez Road
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Troopers: Man dies after crashing into base security gate
Joshua Hart, Bradenton police
Bradenton Police recover stolen truck after reaching out for public’s help
Friday Fest
ABC7, Van Wezel gear up for this year’s last Friday Fest